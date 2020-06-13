Society Online learning to be adopted alongside direct teaching in schools Online teaching will be recognised as a formal method, in parallel with teaching in schools, following months of experimenting with the method as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the education minister said.

Society PM visits Nhan dan newspaper ahead of Revolutionary Press Day Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited the Nhan dan (People) newspaper on June 12, offering congratulations on the 95th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

Society Symposium talks fighting child labour A symposium was held in Hanoi on June 12 to discuss preventing child labour amid COVID-19 in response to World Day against Child Labour (June 12).

Society Hanoi police propose 29 involved in disturbance case be prosecuted The Department of Public Security of Hanoi has proposed the municipal People’s Procuracy prosecute 29 persons for “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that killed three police officers in Dong Tam commune of the city’s suburban My Duc district on January 9.