World Myanmar government, ethnic armed groups agree on ceasefire The Myanmar Government and ethnic armed groups agreed on seven points of a ceasefire agreement at the ninth Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting (JICM) held in the capital Nay Pyi Taw on August 13.

World Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than two decades Malaysia’s economy has contracted the most since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago, due to impacts of global trade crisis and tough measures taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

World Chinese firm invests 2.6 billion USD in lithium battery production in Indonesia Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) of China poured around 38.59 trillion IDR (2.6 billion USD) in the development of the electric vehicle battery industry of Indonesia, according to Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan.

World Thailand creates new economic centre to recover COVID-19-hit economy The Thai cabinet on August 13 agreed to establish a centre to address the economic situation heavily battered by the COVID-19 outbreak.