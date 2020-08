The ministry said over the past 24 hours, the capital city of Manila recorded the largest number of infections in the country, with 3,848 cases.The country also confirmed 16 related deaths on the day, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,442.Meanwhile, the number of recoveries further rose to 71,405 after 1,038 more patients were give the all-clear.The same day, Indonesia’s Ministry of Health recorded an additional 2,307 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 53 deaths , bringing the total respective numbers in the country to 135,123 and 6,021./.