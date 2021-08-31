World Indonesia establishes task force to monitor implementation of epidemic prevention regulations The spokesman of Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, said Indonesia has established a task force to supervise the implementation of 3M health regulations (wearing a mask, maintaining distance and hand washing) in the context of restrictions on community activities being gradually eased in many places.

World Indonesia gears towards self-reliance in semiconductor chips Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said on August 31 that the country is moving towards self-producing semiconductor chip products, in line with the government's goal of reducing dependence on import.

World Vietnam calls for restraint, negotiations to solve Israel-Palestine conflict Vietnam called on parties involved to exercise maximum restraint; protect civilians, especially women and children; and focus on dialogues and negotiations, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 30 regarding the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine.