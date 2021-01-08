COVID-19 in Singapore: infected housewife jailed for hiding contact history
A housewife in Singapore who had COVID-19 has been sentenced to five months’ jail for deliberately not providing information for contact tracing purposes.
Oh Bee Hiok has been sentenced to five months' jail. (Photo: The Straits Times)
Hanoi (VNA) - A housewife in Singapore who had COVID-19 has been sentenced to five months’ jail for deliberately not providing information for contact tracing purposes.
Oh Bee Hiok, who was diagnosed on February 26 last year, did not tell Ministry of Health (MOH) officers that she had met a close male friend multiple times earlier that month, The Straits Times reported.
The 65-year-old feared others might think that she was having an affair with the man – Lim Kiang Hong.
Lim, 71, was himself diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 20 last year. On January 8, the court heard that Oh’s offence came to light only when investigators uncovered information, including parking records for cars driven by her and Lim.
MOH officers who interviewed him later discovered that he had met her multiple times between February 4 and 20 last year.
For committing the offence under the Act, she could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to 10,000 USD./.