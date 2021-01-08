World Singapore: PM receives COVID-19 vaccine as nationwide vaccination drive begins Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on January 8, at the start of a nationwide drive to vaccinate staff across various public healthcare institutions.

World Thailand: urban farm model improves livelihoods of poor people amid COVID-19 Food security has become more urgent in Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more people into poverty and a new urban farm model seems to be a good solution to this issue.

World Indonesia’s state budget not enough to boost recovery: Finance Minister Indonesia’s economic recovery should not only depend on government spending as it will not be sufficient to compensate for the slowing economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.

World Indonesia freezes Islam group-related bank accounts Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (PPATK) has temporarily frozen bank accounts belonging to the recently banned Islam Defenders Front (FPI) and its affiliated groups on suspicion of money laundering.