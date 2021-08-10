COVID-19: Laos works to tackle high number of arrivals, Indonesia extends social restrictions
Laos is strengthening its quarantine and medical capacity in response to an increasing number of people with COVID-19 entering the nation, while Indonesian President Joko Widodo has extended the public activity restrictions (PPKM) levels 4 and 3 in Java and Bali by another week to August 16.
Passengers arrive in Laos.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Laos is strengthening its quarantine and medical capacity in response to an increasing number of people with COVID-19 entering the nation, while Indonesian President Joko Widodo has extended the public activity restrictions (PPKM) levels 4 and 3 in Java and Bali by another week to August 16.
On August 10, the Lao Ministry of Health confirmed 315 new COVID-19 cases, including 301 imported ones.
The ministry said the nation is working to enhance the capacity of its quarantine centres and prepared more than 4,000 beds and nearly 3,000 medical staff in response to an increasing number of people entering the nation and contracting COVID-19.
To date, the nation’s total caseload amounted to 8,877, including eight deaths.
In Indonesia, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said in a video conference that according to data, there is a 59.6 percent decline in the number of newly cases during August 2-9.
President Joko Widodo has decided to extend restrictions until August 16 to “maintain the momentum” and reduce the fatality rate, he said.
Regarding other areas outside Java and Bali, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto confirmed the level-based public mobility restriction or PPKM was also extended from August 10 until August 23./.