COVID-19: Malaysia bars all ships from China
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – A temporary ban has been imposed on all international cruise ships that departed or transited from any ports in China from docking in Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on February 16 in light of the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The decision came after an American passenger aboard MS Westerdam who disembarked in Cambodia tested positive for the virus at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 15.
She affirmed that the 83-year-old US woman was among 1,455 passengers on the cruise ship, which earlier docked at a port in Hong Kong. She, and her husband, 85, were among 145 passengers of the ship who flew to Malaysia on February 14.
The remaining cruise passengers still in Cambodia were also barred from entering Malaysia as they had been in close contact with the US woman.
She said one more coronavirus patient made a full recovery, bringing the total number of cases discharged to eight.
On February 16, Taiwan reported the first death from the COVID-19.
This is the fifth fatality of the novel virus outside mainland China. The previous cases were reported in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan and France./.