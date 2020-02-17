World Indonesia: Bodies of victims on missing army plane found after 8 months The Indonesian Military has found the bodies of 12 victims aboard an MI-17 army helicopter that disappeared in June last year after taking off from an airport in Papua province’s Oksibil district, the Antara News reported.

World Malaysia’s GDP growth in 2019 in line with neightbouring countries Malaysia’s modest gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.3 percent in 2019 is considered better than some of its neighbours, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.