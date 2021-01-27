CPV attentive to people’s needs: German expert
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has met the legitimate needs and aspirations of the people, hence the nation’s rapid and comprehensive developments in recent decades, said Associate Professor Martin Grossheim, an expert on Asian history at the Seoul National University’s College of Humanities.
Associate Professor Martin Grossheim, an expert on Asian history at the Seoul National University’s College of Humanities (Source: VNA)
The German scholar shared his observation at an inclusive interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the CPV’s 13th National Congress, which lasts from January 25 to February 2.
According to Grossheim, the CPV successfully led Vietnamese people to victory in the past struggles for national independence against the French and American troops. The CPV officially launched the Doi Moi (renewal) process at its 6th national congress in 1986.
He then talked about his first trip to Vietnam in 1987 when the country was very poor, with the poverty rate accounting for 60 percent of the population.
Three decades passed, he said, and Vietnam of today is totally different. The poverty rate has dropped to under 10 percent and the local living standards have been improved significantly.
He said this means the Vietnamese Party and State have so far fulfilled part of its motto of “wealthy people; strong nation; civilised, democratic and fair society.”
Grossheim lauded good outcomes of the corruption fight in Vietnam, saying the work needs greater attention.
He noted during its renewal process, Vietnam should focus on sustainable economic development and climate change response, particularly in its Mekong Delta region./.