World Lao newspapers cover opening of 13th National Party Congress Major newspapers in Laos have published articles highlighting the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

World Singapore: Manufacturing sector silver lining of 2020 Singapore's manufacturing sector was the silver lining of 2020, with the sector posting growth for the full year, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on January 26.

World Vietnam backs upcoming elections in Palestine Vietnam supports the organisation of upcoming elections in Palestine as well as initiatives and measures to achieve a fair, comprehensive, and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue, Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh has said.

World Experts forecast Vietnam’s development path On the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress, several experts have made assessments and forecasts on the forthcoming development path of Vietnam.