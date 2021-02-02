CPV’s decisions originate from people’s interests: Argentine politician
The outcomes of the freshly-ended 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will create a solid foundation for the country to enter a new stage of development with more glorious victories, an Argentine politician has said.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Buenos Aires, Vice President of the Solidarity Party (PSOL) of Argentina Julia Perie said the resolutions approved by the congress will be a lodestar for the Vietnamese Government and people to consolidate the socialist-oriented market economy, promote the achievements made during 35 years of the Doi moi (Renewal) process to build a wealthy and strong Vietnam and become a developed country in the future.
Under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam has gained great achievements, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, she said.
Perie also stressed that one of the bright spots that brought the success to the 13th National Party Congress was the active contribution of opinions by Party members and people inside and outside the country.
The success of the congress demonstrates the consistent policy of the CPV to put the interests of the people at the centre and the issuance of all decisions and policies originates from the people’s interests, she said.
Regarding the relationship between Argentina and Vietnam, Perie expressed her belief that the two countries will further consolidate their partnership, especially in economic and trade ties, since the Southeast Asian nation has become one of the largest trading partners of Argentina./.