Cai Rang floating market - a tourist attraction in Can Tho (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho welcomed nearly 120,000 tourists during the four-day holidays celebrating the country’s National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).The city estimated to earn 36.4 billion VND (1.59 million USD) from tourism services, up 19.4 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.Tourist attractions in the city include Ninh Kieu walking bridge, Ninh Kieu wharf, Cai Rang floating market, Phuong Nam Truc Lam Zen Monastery, and My Khanh ecotourism village.On this occasion, the city held a string of cultural and sport activities to attract visitors, such as the National Motor Racing Championship, a book exhibition, and photo exhibitions.Meanwhile, the central province of Phu Yen is also an attractive destination for holidaymakers.From April 25 to May 1, the province served more than 34,000 tourists, a year-on-year rise of 30 percent. Phu Yen set a target of welcoming over 1.5 million visitors in 2018.Meanwhile, Sa Pa town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai welcomed over 68,000 visitors from April 28 to May 1.A lot of activities have been held during the Sa Pa Summer Festival, including a cloud festival on Ham Rong Mount and a cultural festival of the Mong ethnic minority group in Cat Cat hamlet.-VNA