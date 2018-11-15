The Vietnam – Japan Culture Space was launched in the ancient town of Hoi An of Quang Nam province last year. After a year of operation, the cultural space has become a unique tourism product, receiving positive feedback from the community as well as visitors.

The Vietnam – Japan Culture Space spans across Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street and areas around Cau Pagoda (Japanese Covered Bridge) – one of the attractions in the ancient town of Hoi An.

Visitors can enjoy performances of traditional costumes and musical instruments of the two countries, admire Origami (the Japanese art of folding paper), discover the art of Japanese tea making and cuisine, release colourful paper lanterns onto the Hoai River and learn about Japanese and Vietnamese handicrafts.

The venue is a symbol of the long-standing and fruitful relationship between Vietnam and Japan. It is aimed at promoting cultural exchanges between the two countries and diversifying tourism in Quang Nam province.-VNA