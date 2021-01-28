Czech parliamentarian believes CPV to lead Vietnam to new successes
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will lead Vietnam to new successes, with the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and the approval of orientations for a new period, said Leo Luzar, President of the Czech Republic-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Prague, Luzar, who is a member of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSČM), said that the CPV’s 13th congress is a big event drawing attention of the Czech Republic in general and the KSČM in particular.
According to him, over the past years, the CPV has set forth sound guidelines and statutes to lead the country, thus bringing about a better life for all people, especially the poor.
The KSČM has kept a close watch on the Southeast Asian country’s economic development in recent years, he stated, adding that Vietnam has developed rapidly and sustainably and local people’s trust in the Party has been consolidated continuously.
Luzar, who is a member of the Ostrava City Council, stressed that the Czech Republic has big expectations for a direct air route between Hanoi and Prague of Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways.
The early launch of the route will motivate and support the two countries’ businesses to boost trade and tourism, he added.
Mentioning the Vietnamese community in the country, Luzar affirmed that the community has made remarkable contributions to the Czech Republic’s economic development, while serving as a firm bridge for bilateral relations./.