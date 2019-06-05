Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (L) and State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi (Source: radio.cz)

– Trade cooperation between the Czech Republic and Myanmar is being fortified, particularly via a recent visit to the European country by State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi from June 2 – 4 at the invitation Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.The Radio Praha quoted the host PM Babis as saying at a Czech-Myanmar economic forum, which took place on the occasion of the Myanmar leader’s visit, that while his country’s exports to Asia dropped by 23 percent last year, Myanmar’s exports to the Czech Republic went up by 66 percent.Talking to reporters, Suu Kyi said bilateral relations are getting closer, highlighting the reopening of the Myanmar embassy in Prague.In addition to boosting economic ties, both leaders agreed to step up cooperation in health and education.The Czech PM stated that humanitarian and development support for Myanmar makes up 10 percent of the Czech Foreign Ministry’s aid budget.-VNA