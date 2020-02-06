Society Ships from China to be quarantined before entering Hai Phong Northern Hai Phong city’s port authority under the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) has required all ships traveling from China’s ports to the locality within 14 days to be medically quarantined at the Hon Dau anchorage before entering Hai Phong port.

Society Travel agencies discuss easing impact of coronavirus outbreak A teleconference was held in Hanoi on February 5 to discuss measures mitigating the impact of coronavirus outbreak on Vietnam’s tourism.

Society Government issue decree on naturalisation The government recently issued a decree detailing various provisions and measures to implement the Vietnam Law on Nationality.

Society PM orders attention to bird flu fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, agencies and authorities of centrally-run cities and provinces to strengthen measures in the fight against the A/H5N1 flu on poultry and humans, while the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel corona virus (nCoV) is spreading.