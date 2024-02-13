Travel HCM City sees increases in tourist arrivals, revenue during Tet holiday Ho Chi Minh City welcomed around 75,000 tourist arrivals over five days since the start of the Tet holiday (February 8) to February 12, or the third day of the first lunar month, up 15.4% year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Culture - Sports Vibe Fest kicks off in Binh Thuan province A six-day spring festival officially opened at NovaWorld Phan Thiet tourism and entertainment economic city in the south central province of Binh Thuan on February 12 (the 3rd day of the first lunar month), expected to attract more visitors to the province.

Travel Southern localities preparing for tourism upswing in 2024 With impressive tourism recovery in 2023, shown in the substantial increase in both tourist arrivals and tourism revenue, localities in the Southeastern and Mekong Delta regions have made huge plans for 2024, solidifying their tourism brand, developing attractive offerings, and professional services.

Destinations Con Dao - Paradise in the middle of the ocean Con Dao Island lies 230km from Ho Chi Minh City and 83km from the Hau River estuary in Tran De district, Soc Trang province. Its pristine beauty and unforgettable history have turned the island into a must-see destination in Vietnam’s southern seas and islands.