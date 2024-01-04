Lam Dong eyes to become “green paradise”
A corner of Lam Dong's Da Lat city (Photo: VNA)Lam Dong (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is striving to become a “green paradise”, with the attraction of leading high-end resort-eco-healthcare-sport tourism centres in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
Accordingly, the average GRDP growth rate in the 2021-2030 period is expected to reach 8.5-9% a year, and per capita GRDP to hit 170 million VND (6,960 USD).
The goals are set in the province’s master planning in the 2021-2023 period, with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister on December 29, 2023.
Da Lat - a tourist attraction in Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)With the master planning, the province’s tourism sector will develop comprehensively in scale and quality of human resources and services, diversify tourism products, and upgrade infrastructure to the international level, thus creating impetus for the development of related industries on the foundation of green economy, circular economy, digital economy, and creative industries.
In particular, the province's Da Lat city and its surrounding areas will become a high-quality, modern, world-class tourist urban area, and a centre of education and innovation.
By 2050, Lam Dong strives to meet the standards of a modern, green and worth-living centrally-run city./.