Travel Vietnam developing community-based tourism The community’s participation in tourism development not only helps maintain long-term economic contributions, but also ensures the necessary support for and supervision over tourism activities. Therefore, according to insiders, it is an effective solution to promote sustainable tourism.

Travel HCM City expects strong tourism growth in 2024 Ho Chi Minh City expects strong tourism growth in 2024 following its encouraging outcomes in 2023, said Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

Travel UNESCO-recognised heritage sites spur tourism in north central provinces The north central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue are home to three out of nine UNESCO-recognised world natural and cultural heritages, which present a substantial foundation for them to design unique and distinctive tourism products that appeal to both domestic and foreign tourists.