At a press conference in Da Lat city on December 12, the organising board said the festival will feature 11 major activities, including an opening ceremony, a display of flowers around Xuan Huong lake, an international flower and ornamental plant fair 2019, a Bao Loc silk and Lam Dong brocade fashion show, music performances at the closing ceremony, among others.

In particular, the Week of Tea and Silk Culture of Bao Loc city, and culture spaces of ethnic minority groups such as Ma, K’Ho and Chu Ru will be also among highlights at the event.

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Lat municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Vu Loan said the city has put into operation a smart city operating centre, which is expected to help ensure security and order during the festival.

The number of tourist arrivals to Lam Dong are estimated at over 7 million this year, 533,000 of them are foreigners./.

