Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong unveiled that it will run its Da Lat flower festival in Da Lat and Bao Loc cities and a number of districts from December 20 to 24.The biennial event will feature 13 major programmes, including a grand opening ceremony at Lam Vien Square; a flower space around Xuan Huong lake, both in Da Lat; a Vietnam – Republic of Korea cultural exchange; the Bao Loc tea and silk cultural week; and a Bao Loc silk fashion show.A series of workshops are scheduled to take place, including those on promoting Lam Dong’s investment-trade-tourism; production connectivity and investment attraction in Da Lat; and tea and silk development in Bao Loc.Notably, the exhibition space around Xuan Huong lake will change its flower themes on a daily basis throughout the festival. Rose will be the highlight on the first day, followed by lily, eustoma russellianum – tagetes, and orchid. The exhibition will be rounded off with a display of various signature flowers of Da Lat.Lam Dong is the largest flower producer in Vietnam, supplying three billion branches per year, or 50 percent of the country’s output, accounting for 40 percent of the country’s flower growing area.The province’s net houses and glasshouses, which improve flower growing, cover a total of 2,000ha.-VNA