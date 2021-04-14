Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND per USD on April 14, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business JICA gives recommendations on development of Da Nang’s port The People’s Committee of central Da Nang city and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held a workshop on April 13 to look into the Lien Chieu Port development project.

Business Hoa Phat Group to start construction on container plant in June Steel maker Hoa Phat Group will start construction of a cargo container plant in June this year in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.