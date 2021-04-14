Da Nang allows foreigners to buy houses in 17 projects
The Construction Department of central Da Nang city has listed 17 commercial housing projects in which foreign organisations and individuals can buy units.
Monarchy is among the projects that are available for foreign buyers. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)
The projects include Blooming Tower, Golden Square complex, Quang Nguyen Apartment complex, Thuy Tu urban area, Harmony Tower, and Da Nang FPT Technological Urban Area.
The city also disallows foreigners from owning property in three projects, namely F-Home Apartment complex, Da Nang Diamond Tower, and IndoChina Riverside Tower.
The department suggested the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and relevant agencies review the grant of licences to foreign organisations and individuals in projects that are off-limits to foreign buyers./.