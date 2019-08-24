Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang, Jeju Island of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok are favourite spots for Koreans to spend the long Mid-Autumn holiday this year.

The finding is based on global travel search engine Skyscanner's analysis of searches by Koreans for travel destinations for Sept. 12 to 15.

The Vietnamese coastal city is the most popular destination among those who plan their trips with three or more companions, followed by Jeju and Bangkok, according to Skyscanner.

Da Nang is one of the leading tourism and resort cities in Southeast Asia, so it has been a darling of Korean travelers. In addition, it is home to My Khe ― one of the six most attractive beaches on the planet that offers a magnificent sunset view.

However, the southern resort island of Jeju was the most-searched destination among single tourists. Bangkok and Da Nang rounded out the top three. -VNA