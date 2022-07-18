Travel The Travel website suggests things to do in ancient Hoi An The ancient riverbank town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, which used to be a trading post with historical richness, was recently reviewed by The Travel website as an ideal place for foreign visitors who want to see the exotic culture of Vietnam.

Travel Hoi An’s tourism growth to bounce back soon: Official Most of the accommodation and tourism service providers in the ancient Hoi An town of central Quang Nam province are promoting efforts and measures to revive the local tourism industry after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to head of the city’s department of trade and tourism Le Van Binh.

Travel Getting lost in fairy Ta Xua forest Travel aficionados have been appealed to the captivating charm of the primeval forest on the way to the top Ta Xua mountain, locating in the natural border between the northern mountainous provinces of Son La and Yen Bai.

Travel Vietnam developing culinary tourism brand Vietnam holds huge potential in culinary tourism, boasting a host of delicious and unique local specialties. A seminar and exhibition aimed at promoting quality products and sharing experience in culinary tourism was held recently in Hanoi.