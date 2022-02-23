Da Nang fishermen start fishing after Tet
Many fishing vessels owned by fishermen in the central city of Da Nang have headed to sea to resume fishing after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Hundreds of national flags are hung by the fishermen on the bow of the ship as the pride of Vietnamese fishermen on every journey to the sea. (Photo: VNA)
A fishing boat at Tho Quang port, the central city of Da Nang, starts a new offshore fishing season after Tet. (Photo: VNA)
In recent days, hundreds of fishermen whose fishing boats have been anchored at the Tho Quang Fishing Port have been busy rechecking machinery, and preparing for fishing gear and other necessities, to get ready for their first offshore fishing trips.(Photo: VNA)
A fisherman in the central city of Da Nang prepares for their offshore fishing after Tet.(Photo: VNA)
Fishermen in the central city of Da Nang prepare for their offshore fishing after Tet.(Photo: VNA)