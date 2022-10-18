Sci-Tech Hung Yen builds e-government, working towards digital government The northern province of Hung Yen is undertaking a series of measures to build e-government, working towards digital government in accordance with the programme on digital transformation in 2021-2025 with a vision to 2030.

Politics Science-technology cooperation an important pillar in Vietnam-India partnership Cooperation in science-technology has become an increasingly important pillar in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India, especially during post-pandemic recovery, according to Indian analysts.

Sci-Tech 9,500 cyber-attacks recorded in nine months Nearly 1,000 cyber attacks caused problems in information systems in Vietnam last month, a year-on-year increase of nearly 20%.