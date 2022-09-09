Business 51 Production Unit Codes in Vietnam eligible for shipment of durian to China A total of 51 Production Unit Codes and 25 Pack House Codes in Vietnam have been recognised as eligible for export of fresh durian to China, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point.

Business Vietnam’s ST25 rice reaches UK market Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise on September 9 signed a contract for ST25 rice with UK-based EUTEK Group Limited to distribute Ong Cua ST25 fragrant rice to the UK market.

Business Vietjet offers promotional tickets to welcome Mid-Autumn Festival Vietjet is launching a golden day of promotion from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 9, offering 100,000 tickets off 99% on all domestic and international routes to welcome the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Business Vietnamese, Egyptian firms look to expand business bond A workshop aiming to promote trade connection between Vietnamese and Egyptian businesses was held in Cairo on September 8, attracting those specialising in agricultural products, seafood, construction material, household plastic, paper, packaging and fertiliser.