A corner of Lien Chieu district in the central city of Da Nang . (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang’s economy has continued to grow in the post-COVID-19 period, affirming its position as a leading tourist destination and an attractive investment environment.



According to the municipal Statistics Office, in the first eight months of the year, the city's revenue from accommodation and restaurant services surged 56.1% year-on-year to nearly 11.86 trillion VND (501 million USD).



The number of visitors who stayed overnight in the reviewed period was estimated at nearly 2.4 million, up 125.7% compared to the same period last year, of which foreign arrivals reached 221,000, an increase of 144.9% against the previous year. Total revenue from tourism was around 1.21 trillion VND, a year-on-year increase of 483.9%.



The city has held many major events aimed at attracting more domestic and foreign tourists in the post-COVID-19 period.



On the occasion of the National Day holidays, Da Nang welcomed around 60,300 visitors who arrived by air.

A series of activities were organised to lure holiday-makers such as Da Nang Golf Tourism Festival 2022, a street music programme, a Han river dance show, and an ethnic musical instrument show.



The district of Son Tra also inaugurated Man Thai mural street, which covers more than 1,200 sq.m, with an investment of 600 million VND to promote tourism in the locality.



According to Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang, Da Nang is making preparations in terms of planning and infrastructure to welcome investment flows. In addition, the city's administration is striving to improve the business environment, simplify administrative procedures and shorten the process of selecting investors.



In June, the city successfully hosted the 2022 Da Nang Investment Forum which helped elevate the city's investment potential and opportunities for Vietnamese and foreign companies.



It is calling for investment in seven key projects, including Lien Chieu Port, Da Nang Creative Space, shopping malls, and International Nursing Home./.