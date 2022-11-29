Da Nang hosts exhibition of Vietnamese lacquer paintings
An exhibition featuring prominent Vietnamese lacquer paintings opened in the central city of Da Nang on November 28.
On display are more than 100 outstanding lacquer works that were selected from over 300 lacquer works by many artisans, painters, and production establishments throughout the country.
The exhibition is expected to attract resources for lacquer industry, contributing to preserving and promoting the brand and value of Vietnamese lacquer art, which began to start and develop in the 15th century.
The exhibition will last until December 4./.