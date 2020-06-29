Society US-funded conservation project of Ho Dynasty Citadel completed A ceremony to announce the completion of the restoration project of the southern gate of the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa, which was funded by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), took place at the World Cultural Heritage site on June 29.

Society Heroin trafficker arrested in Dien Bien Police of the northwestern province of Dien Bien on June 29 arrested a man for trafficking three bricks of heroin.

Society “For a Green Vietnam” video contest launched The portal of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the French Development Agency (AFD) co-launched the “For a Green Vietnam” video contest in Hanoi on June 29.

Society Deputy PM checks Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line project Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh conducted a fact-finding tour on June 29 to the construction site of the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line, one of the projects in HCM City using official development assistance (ODA).