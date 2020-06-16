Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens return from Canada A Vietnam Airlines flight has brought 343 Vietnamese citizens back to Vietnam from Canada thanks to the coordination between Vietnamese and Canadian agencies.

Society Vietnamese in Africa brought home Sixty-nine Vietnamese citizens returned home from Africa on June 15 and 16 thanks to the efforts of the Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique, relevant agencies in South Africa, Mozambique, and Eswatini, and South African Airways.

Society Traffic congestion still a big problem for Hanoi Despite numerous attempts by the Hanoi authorities to ease traffic congestion in the capital, roads still remain crowded.

Society Son La arrests major drug smuggler Police in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La, in cooperation with customs and border guard forces, have busted a major drug trafficking case, seizing 17 bricks of heroin.