Dragon bridge in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

– Da Nang launched the tourist season in 2018 on April 27 at the Bien Dong Park in the city’s Son Tra peninsula with a programme of more than 20 activities, aiming to lure and entertain visitors to the coastal city.Prominent among the events will be a Kayak racing competition, a kite contest and pavilions introducing Da Nang tourism information, sea cuisines, tour services and performance of sea sports. Music performances will also be organised every night.A painting contest themed sea and islands will be held for children, together with various other activities.Special decorations have been installed in My Khe beach.According to Nguyen Duc Vu, Vice Director of the Management Board of Son Tra peninsula and Da Nang beaches, the programme aims to promote new tourism services of the city and provide more entertainment to locals and visitors during the four-day holiday on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and the 132nd May Day (May 1).It is also expected to raise public awareness of protecting sea environment, he added.Da Nang is a popular tourist destination of Vietnam. The online marketplace and hospitality service Airbnb announced a list of the world’s top 10 destinations for the 208, in which Da Nang ranked fifth in booking surges of up to 255 percent.The city, which hosted the APEC Economic Leaders Week last November, attracted nearly 2.3 million international tourists in 2017, up 37 percent compared to a year ago, according to the City’s Tourism Department.- VNA