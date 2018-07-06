Cargo handled at Da Nang Port (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang Port in the central coastal city of Da Nang, handled over 774,000 tonnes of cargo during June, the highest level so far, according to Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines).In particular, the volume of cargo transported through the port on container ships reached a record of 32,406 TEUs (20-foot equivalent unit) over the month, up nearly 4 percent compared to the highest level of 31,280 TEUs in December 2017.The port received over 4 million tonnes of cargo in the first six months of 2018, a year-on-year rise of 6.14 percent. It welcomed 912 ship arrivals, including 551 container ones, a year-on-year rise of 3.3 percent.Those commodities with high growth include clinker (up 141 percent), wood chip (up 80 percent), coal (up 40 percent), cement (up 88 percent), and equipment (up 64 percent).As an important seaport in the city, Da Nang Port also welcomed a large number of cruise ships.In the January-June period, the port received 71 cruise liners, up 36 percent from the previous year’s same period, while serving 107,381 tourists and crew members, up 7.6 percent.The increased presence of high-end cruise ships, such as Costa Atlantica and World Dream, has affirmed the port’s brand value in regional and global tourism maps.Located within Da Nang Bay and shielded by Hai Van mountain and Son Tra peninsula, Da Nang Port is capable of receiving vessels of up to 50,000 DWT.It is a gateway to the east-west economic corridor and is connected with an extensive road network, as well as aviation and railway routes.Currently, the port serves containers, cruises, and high-capacity vessels, while also providing them with logistics services.According to the Ministry of Transport, Da Nang city’s port system will handle 29 million tonnes of cargo by 2030.Da Nang has become increasingly popular among tourists at home and abroad, thanks to its beautiful landscapes, friendly people and good services.According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the number of visitors to the central coastal city is increasing with annual average growth of 20.06 percent in the 2013-2017 period.In 2017, the city welcomed 6.6 million tourists, 2.1 times higher than the figure in 2013. The tourism industry generated 186,770 jobs in 2017 and grossed over 19.5 trillion VND (854.1 million USD) in revenues, 2.5-fold increase from 2013.This year, the city was ranked second in the list of the 10 most popular destinations among solo or couple travelers, according to the Republic of Korea’s Ticket Monster Inc.The website said people who plan to travel abroad with family members chose Da Nang as the most popular destination.The city is also the second-most popular destination among couple of travelers, followed by Bangkok (Thailand) and Guam (the US), it said."The US’s New York Times listed Da Nang among 52 places to go in 2015. The city was recgonised as one of the world’s 20 low-carbon cities at the 44th APEC Meeting on Energy in the US in 2012.Da Nang International Airport was ranked third among the best airports in the world in 2014, according to a survey by Dragon Air.The InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort won the Asia’s Leading Luxury Resort in 2014 thanks to its perfect combination of traditional beauty and modern, luxurious standards.The US’s Forbes Magazine selected My Khe Beach in Da Nang as one of the six most attractive beaches on the planet in 2013.The cable line that takes visitors to the peak of Ba Na Hills at an altitude of 1,487 metres in just 17 minutes and is able to carry 3,000 passengers per hour won four Guinness Records in 2013.Sun Wheel, which is 115 metres in height and situated in Asian Park, Hai Chau district, Da Nang, was listed among the 10 tallest wheels in the world.-VNA