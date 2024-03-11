The Da Nang Microchip and Artificial Intelligence Design, Research and Training Centre has been established to train and recruit human resources for the semiconductor industry. It has collaborated with 5 universities in the training of students to meet the specific requirements of tech firms.

To prepare a workforce that meets requirements in the semiconductor and microchip sector, teams of specialised lecturers and adequate facilities and equipment that meet international standards have been prepared at member universities of Da Nang University.

To stay ahead of semiconductor investment, in addition to supportive policies and readily available training programmes, Da Nang will also enhance its collaboration with global semiconductor corporations to develop specific training programmes aligned with the requirements of global supply chains.

Da Nang will also soon have access to a fund from the state budget, to provide supplementary training, long-term training, and technical training for individuals currently working in the field in the city./.

