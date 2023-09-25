The visiting delegation from the Lao National Assembly 's Ethnic Affairs Committee and representatives of the Da Nang authorities pose for a group photo at their meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A delegation from the Lao National Assembly (NA)’s Ethnic Affairs Committee led by its chairman Khamchanh Sotapaserth has had a working session with leaders of the central city of Da Nang, as part of its working trip to Vietnam.

At the event, Luong Nguyen Minh Triet, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council briefed the guests on the city’s socio-economic development post COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, tourism is one of the development strengths of Da Nang. Since the beginning of this year, the city has welcomed nearly 5.4 million tourists, including 1.5 million foreigners, he said on September 22.

Da Nang city is prioritising the development of fields of its strength such as seaports, logistics, information technology, communications, electronics and telecommunications and focusing on developing the digital economy, the official noted.

Triet said that the city has cooperative relations with seven localities in Laos, elaborating that the two sides have enjoyed comprehensive cooperation in all fields and regularly maintained the exchange of delegations to help realise collaboration.

Da Nang city always pays attention to and appreciates the cooperation with localities in Laos, he continued.

For his part, Sotapaserth praised Da Nang’s recovery and development in the post-COVID-19 pandemic. He also took the opportunity to thank the city’s administration for facilitating cooperation with Lao localities.

The visit will help connect and promote tourism and socio-economic development between the two sides, he said./.