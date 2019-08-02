The central city of Da Nang ranked fourth amongst the 63 cities and provinces nationwide in the national public administration reform ranking, scoring 83.7 points. The city has remained in the 4th place for the second year in a row after topping the ranking for five consecutive years.

In the Public Administration Reform Index 2018, released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Da Nang came after the northern province of Quang Ninh, Hanoi, and Dong Thap in the category for locality.

Some 87 percent of the people surveyed expressed satisfaction with public administrative services of the city.

The annual report assesses administrative reforms in the 63 localities and 18 ministries and sectors based on a set of criteria.

The best performer in the list of the 18 ministries and ministry-level agencies was the State Bank of Vietnam at 90.57 points. The ministries of finance, justice, agriculture and rural development were among those after the bank. /.