– The central city of Da Nang ranked fourth amongst the 63 cities and provinces nationwide in the national public administration reform ranking, scoring 83.7 points, the municipal People’s Committee announced on July 31.In the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) 2018, released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Da Nang came after the northern province of Quang Ninh (89.6 points), Hanoi (83.98 points), and Dong Thap (83.71 points) in the category for locality, the city said in an announcement event.The city has remained in the 4th place for the second year in a row after topping the ranking for five consecutive years.Some 87.43 percent of the people surveyed expressed satisfaction with public administrative services of the city.Three out of the five centrally-run governmental agencies in the city were classified as very good in promoting administration reforms and the remainder, good.In the group of municipal public agencies, four out of the 20 were ranked as very good performers and nine, good. For the district-level People’s Committees, one out of the seven were very good and the remainder, good.Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh urged all public agencies in the city to exert more efforts to accelerate administrative reforms and learn from experience to come up with ideas to resolve problems.He also wanted the city to effectively implement the pilot project that allows local citizens to submit applications for their public inquiries and receive responses via post.The annual PAR Index report assesses administrative reforms in the 63 localities and 18 ministries and sectors based on a set of criteria.Last year, the average score among 63 localities was 76.92 points. Twenty-nine localities scored more than 80 points and no localities scored under 60.The best performer in the list of the 18 ministries and ministry-level agencies was the State Bank of Vietnam at 90.57 points. The ministries of finance, justice, agriculture and rural development, industry and trade, foreign affairs, science and technology were among those after the bank. –VNA