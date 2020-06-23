The number of domestic tourists to Da Nang has started to increase in recent days. A range of goods is part of the city’s stimulus program, which creates favourable conditions for visitors to buy at special prices.

Since social distancing measures were eased, retail sales in Da Nang have seen a 19 percent increase in revenue. The city’s stimulus programme, lasting to the end of the year, has attracted the participation of 1,200 local companies, with commitments made to offer discounts.

According to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade, the retail market has begun to prosper but local purchasing power is still not high. It has therefore cooperated with other units to identify specific solutions to increase purchasing power.

Along with promotions, local businesses are also ensuring trade is civilised and are protecting consumer interests in order to help the domestic market provide leverage for the city’s economic growth./.

