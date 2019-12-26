Da Nang strives to welcome 9.8 million tourists in 2020
Visitors to Ba Na Hill, a popular destination in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The central coastal city of Da Nang aims to serve 9.8 million tourists in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 12.74 percent, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The number of international visitors is expected to increase by 13-15 percent year-on-year.
The city is building a night economic development plan in the field of tourism to realise the 2020 target.
Besides developing the domestic market, the city will diversify the international one in 2019-2021, focusing on potential markets such as France, Germany, Russia, Australia, North America, and India.
In 2019, Da Nang has welcomed 8.69 million holidaymakers, including nearly 3.5 million foreigners, up 30.7 percent from the previous year.
As of December 2019, 35 international and 10 domestic air routes respectively operated 496 and 662 flights per week to the central coastal city.
Covering over 1,250 square metres, Da Nang is cited as an entrance to four World Heritage areas including the former royal capital city of Hue, Hoi An ancient city and My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province and UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha-Ke Bang in Quang Binh Province.
It has a total of 90 kilometres of coastline and dozens of beaches, including stunning My Khe. Meanwhile, the city’s Ngu Hanh Son district is renowned as a centre for stone art, with Non Nuoc craft village stands at the foot of the Marble Mountain.
In 2019, Da Nang was ranked first among Vietnamese tourists’ popular destinations by Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms./.