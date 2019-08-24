In recent years, many IT businesses have chosen Da Nang to start up. This has helped the central city become an attractive destination for domestic and foreign high-tech industry communities.

Da Nang is developing strongly in the information technology industry and attracting large corporations as well as startups. However, to retain startup projects with potential technology, there still many issues to address, such as capital and high quality human resources.

Da Nang has identified high-tech industry as one of the three main pillars to develop the city. To leverage this particular industry, the city needs more solutions to become one of the most attractive destinations for domestic and foreign IT application startup projects.-VNA