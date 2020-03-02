Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Malaysia Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 2 sent a message of congratulation to the new Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Politics Congratulations to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 1 sent a congratulatory message to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic on the occasion of the country’s 28th Independence Day (March 1, 1992-2020).

Politics Vietnam holds series of activities of ASEAN Women’s Circle in US The ASEAN Women’s Circle in Washington DC (AWC-DC) held a wide range of exchange activities in 2019 under the chair of Vietnam, thus contributing to tightening solidarity and mutual understanding between ASEAN member states.

Politics HCM City intensifies collaboration with Germany’s Hessen State Politburo member and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan received Angela Dorn, Minister of Higher Education, Research and the Arts of Germany’s Hessen State, on February 28.