Da Nang tops ICT Index for 12th straight year
The central city of Da Nang has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for information and communications technology (ICT) development and application, after topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for the 12th consecutive year.
In the rankings for 2020, the city led the way with a total score of 0.9238, followed by the neighbouring province of Thua Thien-Hue.
Compiled by the Ministry of Information and Communications since 2005 and based on UN criteria, the Vietnam ICT Index assesses technical infrastructure, IT application, online public services, and the IT industry.
It has secured a prestigious reputation over the years and serves as a foundation for the ministry and local authorities to adopt appropriate decisions and policies to develop the ICT sector and the IT industry./.