Da Nang wants to beef up cooperation with Japan's Gunma prefecture
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - The central city of Da Nang always attaches great importance to developing ties with Japan and its localities, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang told Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Yamamoto Ichita at a meeting on August 5.
During the reception for the visiting Japanese official, Quang highlighted Da Nang’s potential and strengths in developing high technology; information technology; and tourism, expressing the hope that Da Nang and Gunma will have more cooperation and exchange activities in the near future.
As one of the five centrally-run cities of Vietnam and one of localities attracting the most Japanese investors, Da Nang is ready to welcome more Japanese businesses, he said.
Quang hoped the Gunma governor will help further promote the relations between Da Nang and his prefecture, and encourage companies from the Japanese locality to invest in Da Nang.
The municipal authority will create the best conditions for Japanese businesses to invest in the locality, he affirmed.
For his part, Yamamoto said his visit aims to strengthen economic ties between Gunma and Da Nang, noting that the prefecture will arrange for a delegation of businesses to visit Vietnam in order to promote investment in the Southeast Asian nation, including Da Nang.
Gunma is interested in cooperation in tourism, manufacturing industry, and digital and information technology with Da Nang, he said, expressing the hope that the two sides will form an official cooperation relations in the coming time.
Da Nang City has established official friendship and cooperative relations with four Japanese cities, including Kawasaki (in 2012), Yokohama (2013), Sakai (2019) and Kisarazu (July 2019). It also has cooperative relations with 15 other Japanese localities such as Nagasaki, Shizuoka, Fukuoka, Mitsuke, Ichihara, Narita, Kushiro, Mimasaka, and Goto.
Japanese localities and Da Nang have implemented cooperation programmes in many fields, contributing to tightening the Vietnam - Japan cooperation and friendship.
By the end of 2021, Japanese firms poured a total of 932 million USD in Da Nang, raking first among over 40 countries and territories investing in the central locality. Japan’s FDI firms mainly operate in manufacturing, processing, information technology, services and tourism./.