Politics UK continues to recognise Vietnam’s new passports The United Kingdom will continue to recognise all passports issued by Vietnam despite some countries in the European Union rejecting the latest version due to missing place-of-birth information.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 3.

Politics President inspects special amnesty work in Dong Nai President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 3 inspected the implementation of the 2022 special amnesty work at Xuan Loc prison in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Politics Int’l organisations upbeat on Vietnam’s development prospects: PM Many prestigious international organisations and experts have highly valued Vietnam’s development achievements and prospects, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a government meeting in Hanoi on August 3.