Permanent Deputy PM welcomes Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to locality-to-locality cooperation while receiving Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Yamamoto Ichita in Hanoi on August 3.
Permanent Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh (R) and Governor of Gunma prefecture Yamamoto Ichita at the meeting in Hanoi on August 3 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to locality-to-locality cooperation while receiving Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Yamamoto Ichita in Hanoi on August 3.
The host official highlighted the strong, comprehensive and substantive development of the Vietnam - Japan extensive strategic partnership, including relations between the countries’ localities.
Gunma has one of the strongest cooperative ties with Vietnam across all spheres, from economy, culture, education - training, to labour and tourism, he noted.
Minh asked the administration of Gunma and Governor Yamamoto to continue promoting mutual visits, cultural and people-to-people exchanges as the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023.
He called on them to encourage Gunma businesses to invest more in Vietnam in fields matching the country’s demand and the prefecture’s strength, increase collaboration in human resources, and receive more interns and workers from Vietnam on the basis of the deals signed with Vietnamese ministries and sectors.
The Deputy PM also proposed Gunma authorities create favourable conditions for the nearly 10,000 Vietnamese people living and studying in the prefecture.
On this occasion, he once again expressed condolences to the Japanese Government, the Liberal Democratic Party and the family of Abe Shinzo on the death of the former PM of Japan.
For his part, Yamamoto appreciated the Vietnamese leaders and people’s sentiments for late PM Abe Shinzo.
He noted Gunma treasures its relations with Vietnam, so after his meeting with Deputy PM Minh in Tokyo less than three months ago, he decided to pay a working visit to Vietnam with numerous activities in Hanoi and Da Nang.
Yamamoto is one of the first leaders of Japanese localities to visit Vietnam since 2020, marking the resumption of locality-to-locality exchanges between the two countries in the post-pandemic period./.