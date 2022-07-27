Forum connects firms from Vietnam, Japan’s Kyushu hinh anh 1Consul General of Vietnam to Fukuoka Vu Binh (4th, from left) and delegates at a booth at the Vietnam-Kyushu fair. (Photo: broadcast by VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – A forum promoting multifaceted cooperation between Vietnamese firms and their potential partners in Kyushu region of Japan took place in Fukuoka city on July 26.

As part of a programme co-organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture and the local authorities, the event saw the participation of officials of the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; leaders of some Vietnamese localities like Hanoi, Tuyen Quang, Hoa Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, and Quang Ngai and of prefectures in Kyushu; and Vietnamese and Japanese firms.

Participants discussed a range of topics, including cooperation in human resources, farming, IT-digital transformation, and trade-industry.

They also introduced their organisations, products, and demand for collaboration, and conducted meetings and exchanges to form practical partnerships.

The programme earlier ran a two-day Vietnam-Kyushu trade fair.

At the fair, the five localities were joined by Vietnamese and Japanese companies operating in the sectors of agriculture, industry, IT, tourism, health, environment, and real estate./.
VNA