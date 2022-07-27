Forum connects firms from Vietnam, Japan’s Kyushu
A forum promoting multifaceted cooperation between Vietnamese firms and their potential partners in Kyushu region of Japan took place in Fukuoka city on July 26.
Consul General of Vietnam to Fukuoka Vu Binh (4th, from left) and delegates at a booth at the Vietnam-Kyushu fair. (Photo: broadcast by VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – A forum promoting multifaceted cooperation between Vietnamese firms and their potential partners in Kyushu region of Japan took place in Fukuoka city on July 26.
As part of a programme co-organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture and the local authorities, the event saw the participation of officials of the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; leaders of some Vietnamese localities like Hanoi, Tuyen Quang, Hoa Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, and Quang Ngai and of prefectures in Kyushu; and Vietnamese and Japanese firms.
Participants discussed a range of topics, including cooperation in human resources, farming, IT-digital transformation, and trade-industry.
They also introduced their organisations, products, and demand for collaboration, and conducted meetings and exchanges to form practical partnerships.
The programme earlier ran a two-day Vietnam-Kyushu trade fair.
At the fair, the five localities were joined by Vietnamese and Japanese companies operating in the sectors of agriculture, industry, IT, tourism, health, environment, and real estate./.