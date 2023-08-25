The Da Nang Golf Tourism Festival is dedicated to golf enthusiasts and expected to bring the sport closer to the public.

It will take place from 3pm to 9pm every day from August 24 to 27 at APEC Park. Participants can spend time at booths selling golf equipment or practice on mini courses and check-in with a giant golf ball.

“This is my first time playing golf and it was interesting. I think the festival has done a good job of introducing golf to different people, said Nguyen Thi Thanh Minh, a festival attendee from Da Nang city. “Many may start to play and more tourists will certainly come to Da Nang to play.”

One highlight is the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023, from August 8 to September 2. It will attract 144 professional golfers, 120 of whom are internationally-qualified. 4,500 free tickets have been given to local people.

“We hope to achieve two goals. First, the festival is expected to promote golf among the public, and second, it will promote an image of Da Nang being capable of providing high-quality tourism products,” said Nguyen Xuan Binh - Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism.

In promoting golf tourism through the festival, the city affirms its continued effort to diversify tourism products and be a leading destination in Asia./.

