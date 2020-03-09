Dak Lak celebrates 45th liberation anniversary
More than 200 documents, photos and objects, including the Nguyen Dynasty’s UNESCO-recognised wood blocks, on the development of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak through different periods are being displayed at an exhibition in its Buon Ma Thuot city.
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
The show that opened on March 3 aims to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the provincial Party organisation (November 23) and the 45th anniversary of the campaign to liberate Dak Lak (March 10) that marks the start of the military general offensive leading to the liberation of the whole south of Vietnam in 1975.
It features the Central Highlands province through the periods of feudalism, colonialism, struggle for national liberation (1957-1975) and reform.
This is a chance to promote the beauty of people in Dak Lak and the region in general, as well as their potential and strength in economy and tourism, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Canh.
On this occasion, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism organised a photo exhibition on the land and people of Dak Lak, and achievements the locality has recorded after 45 years of liberation./.