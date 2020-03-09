Society Hanoi broadcasts lessons on TV as schools remain closed Pupils in ninth and twelfth grades in Hanoi are now able to keep up with courseworks as schools remain closed during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Society Hanoi close tourist sites for disinfection Historical and cultural relic sites as wells as tourist destinations in Hanoi are temporarily closed for disinfection in an attempt to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Society TH Group joins hands to combat COVID-19 Dairy producer TH Group has presented one million glasses of milk to doctors, officials and people in COVID-19 concentrated quarantine centres nationwide.

Society Hanoi streets deserted amid fears of COVID-19 Once bustling streets in Hanoi are now secluded as most people choose staying inside for fears of COVID-19.