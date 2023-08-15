Dak Lak, Korean city seek partnership in potential areas
A delegation of the Goyang Convention and Visitors Bureau of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeonggi province, led by President of its Tourism Subcommittee Kong Sunae, paid a working visit to Dak Lak on August 15 to explore cooperation opportunities with the Central Highlands province.
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Dak Lak province H'Yim Kdoh holds a working session with the RoK delegation. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Dak Lak province H'Yim Kdoh and representatives of provincial departments and sectors held a working session with the delegation.
Vice Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Tran Quang Son briefed the Korean guests on Dak Lak’s potential and strengths, saying that the province has a convenient transportation system, and land resources suitable for agricultural production, especially perennial industrial crops such as coffee, rubber, pepper, and cocoa.
Dak Lak has the largest coffee growing area and output in Vietnam with more than 400,000 tonnes each year, with the famous trademark and geographical indication “Buon Ma Thuot Coffee”.
With its natural and geographical advantages, and unique culture identities, Dak Lak boasts great potential for agriculture and tourism development, he stressed.
Dak Lak hopes to cooperate with Goyang city in hi-tech agriculture, agro-forestry-aquatic product processing industry, renewable energy, and development of high-quality shopping centres, supermarkets, hospitals, and schools, Son said.
Kong Sunae informed about advantages and strengths of Goyang city, which is about 18 km from the capital city of Seoul and close to Incheon International Airport. The two sides discussed the demand and areas of cooperation.
According to Oh Jun Hwan, director of the Goyang flower fair, said that Goyang has many coffee processing and exporting companies, therefore, the working session created a motivation for Goyang to organise a coffee expo, even a flower and coffee festival, to introduce and promote Dak Lak’s coffee products.
Oh hopes that Dak Lak will invest in developing golf courses and coffee tours. Goyang can also cooperate with Dak Lak in motorcycle manufacturing, culture, industry, and MICE tourism, he added.
H'Yim Kdoh expressed her hope that the Goyang Convention and Visitors Bureau will serve a bridge to promote the image of culture, tourism and cuisine as well as potential of Dak Lak to korean businesses and people.
Dak Lak hopes to welcome tourists and partners from the RoK to do business and invest in a number of fields, she said.
On the occasion, the Korean delegation visited some tourist attractions and coffee enterprises in the province./.