Society Women of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia cooperate for green, sustainable development A forum themed “Women of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia promote international cooperation and integration for green and sustainable development in a COVID-19 world” was held in a hybrid format in Hanoi, Vientiane (Laos) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) on September 28.

Society HCM City reaps positive results in poverty reduction Ho Chi Minh City reaped positive results in poverty reduction in the 2016-2020 period and 2021, heard a conference in the city on September 27 to review the work.

Society Poems of former Deputy PM introduced in Australia The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia on September 27 introduced a collection of poems by Truong Hoa Binh, a former member of the Political Bureau and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister, to the Vietnamese community in the country.

Society Young labour force must be trained for 4.0 revolution The youngest echelons of the Vietnamese workforce must be quickly equipped with the soft and digital skills needed to adapt to the requirements of the 4.0 revolution, a senior official of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has said.