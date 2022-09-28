Dak Lak receives foreign aid worth over 6.5 million USD in 2020-2021
The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak raised more than 6.5 million USD worth of foreign aid during 2020-2021, as heard a conference on September 28.
The conference, held for the first time, offered a virtual and face-to-face platform for Dak Lak authorities and 24 domestic and foreign donors.
According to a report, foreign aid posted in the period fulfilled 84% of the target set for 2020-2025.
Most of the financial assistance was channeled into the fields of health, education, and natural resources-environment, and into remote areas.
Dak Lak will focus on mobilising aid for education, health, agriculture and rural development and social security, with priority given to districts with high poverty rates like Buon Don, Ea Sup, Krong Bong, Lak and M'Drak.
Addressing the function, Vo Van Canh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the contributions of foreign NGOs and donors have had a positive impact on the province’s socio-economic development and asked for further assistance.
Donors also hoped provincial authorities will create favourable conditions for them to implement their projects in Dak Lak./.