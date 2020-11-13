Death toll from Typhoon Vamco in Philippines increases to 42
The death toll from Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines has risen to 42, Philippine authorities said on November 13.
Death toll from Typhoon Vamco in Philippines increases to 42 - Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)
The Philippine National Police said 20 were still missing and 43 others were injured from the typhoon that tore through the country on November 11 and 12.
Typhoon Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the country this year, made landfall on November 11 night. It unleashed fierce winds and intense rains, triggering flash floods that left thousands of homes in the capital of Manila and other regions submerged.
It struck while the Philippines is still reeling from the onslaught of Typhoon Goni, the most powerful typhoon in the world this year, which lashed the country early this month.
Vamco also triggered landslides, mudslides, and rockslides in many regions. Among the casualties, five people died and six others went missing in a landslide in Banaue town of Ifugao province on November 12.
After devastating the Philippines, the typhoon entered the East Sea and forecast to make landfall in Vietnam’s central region on November 14 night or early November 15./.