World Indonesia arrests 37 terror suspects A total of 37 terror suspects have been arrested in 10 localities throughout Indonesia in an anti-terrorism campaign.

World COVID-19 darkens Malaysia’s 2021 economic outlook Malaysia’s central bank (BNM) has revised down the country’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to between 3 – 4 percent from the previous 6 – 7.5 percent as the prolonged COVID-19 nationwide lockdown continues to weigh heavily on the economy.

World Numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Laos, Cambodia stay high Laos has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases while the number of infections in Cambodia has rebounded partly due to the inflow of workers returning from neighbouring Thailand.

ASEAN ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Venezuela A ceremony to raise the flag of ASEAN was held by embassies of ASEAN member states at Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas on August 13 to commemorate the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary.