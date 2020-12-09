Society Infographic Hanoi 2021 socio-economic development indexes The capital city has recorded economic expansion of 3.94 percent this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is expecting to regain momentum to secure growth of around 7.5 percent in 2021.

Society Overseas Vietnamese promote national traditions Despite formidable challenges in the host nation, the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Cambodia have stood shoulder by shoulder to overcome difficulties by promoting the national tradition “the good leaf covers the torn ones”.

Society Emulation movements prove effective in COVID-19 combat In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic is causing serious impacts on all countries around the world, Vietnam’s patriotic emulation movements on COVID-19 prevention and control have proved effective, contributing to putting the pandemic under control.

Health Programme to expand prenatal, newborn screening The Prime Minister recently approved the expansion of the prenatal and newborn screening, diagnosis, and treatment of some diseases and disorders by 2030 so as to help improve population quality.