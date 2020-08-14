Business Exports of pepper to India at risk The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged firms to control the quality of pepper exported to India and develop solutions to cope with policies affecting the export of pepper from Vietnam.

German tape manufacturer Tesa plans to build a 55 million EUR (65 million USD) factory in Northern Vietnam in an effort to expand its production as from 2023, according to Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper.

Vietjet is offering the most special promotion in history with 15kg checked baggage free of charge for all passengers flying across Vietnam.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on August 14, down 3 VND from the previous day.