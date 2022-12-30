Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for Vice-president and Secretary-general of the Cambodian Veterans Association (CVA) Gen. Kim Kun in Hanoi on December 29.



During the meeting, Giang said the Cambodian delegation's visit contributes to increasing the significance of the Vietnam – Cambodia, Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Year, and demonstrates the good relationship between the two countries' associations.



He affirmed Vietnam always attaches importance and gives top priority to strengthening and developing the good-neighborly relations, traditional friendship, comprehensive and sustainable cooperation with Cambodia.



Giang highly valued recent cooperation results between the Vietnam War Veterans' Association (VWVA) Central Committee and the CVA through maintaining regular exchange activities and meetings, saying that those have contributed to further tightening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their armies.



He expressed his belief that the cooperation between the two associations will be stronger and produce practical outcomes in accordance with the motto of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation”.



The associations should continue to be a bridge of friendship for generations of veterans, thus educating the two sides’ members and their relatives about the importance of the relationship and solidarity between the two countries and the two armies, the officer said.



For his part, Gen. Kun Kim stressed units of the Vietnam People's Army have many practical activities to support the CVA Veterans Association and its chapters, especially in localities bordering with Vietnam./.